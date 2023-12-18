Monday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl

The Red Raiders beat California 34 to 14 Saturday night in Shreveport, Louisiana

Head Coach Joey McGuire now has two bowl game wins in his first two seasons

Read more here: Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal

Man sentenced to 40 years in murder of child

A Hockley County judge sentenced Robert Jose Garza Jr. to life in prison plus 40 years

He pleaded guilty to killing two-year-old Elijah Lebario in February 2020

Full story here: Robert Jose Garza, Jr. sentenced to life plus 40 years for murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario

Ropes ISD cancels school this week

The Ropes school district canceled classes this week giving students an extra week of Christmas break

The district says a mechanical failure caused an electrical outage at the school but should be fixed by later this week

Read more here: Ropes ISD starting Christmas early, classes canceled for Dec. 18 through Dec. 22

