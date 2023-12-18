Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Monday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl

  • The Red Raiders beat California 34 to 14 Saturday night in Shreveport, Louisiana
  • Head Coach Joey McGuire now has two bowl game wins in his first two seasons
  • Read more here: Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal

Man sentenced to 40 years in murder of child

Ropes ISD cancels school this week

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ropes ISD (KCBD File Photo)
Ropes ISD starting Christmas early, classes canceled for Dec. 18 through Dec. 22
Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal
Robert Jose Garza, Jr.
Robert Jose Garza, Jr. sentenced to life plus 40 years for murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
Lubbock police searching for suspects involved in Saturday morning robbery
The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on...
Texas Tech beats Vanderbilt in Fort Worth 76-54

Latest News

First stock show in LISD Agri-STEM Complex
LISD's first stock show in its new Agri-STEM complex.
Lubbock ISD hosts first stock show in new Agri-STEM complex
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Dec. 16
Holidays on the Homefront at Silent Wings Museum