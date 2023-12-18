Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Quiet, cooler Monday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Things will feel much cooler on Monday after a warm Sunday with 16-degree above average temperatures.

A cold front will pass through our viewing area throughout Sunday night. This will put high temperatures 10 to 15 degrees cooler on Monday. It will be dry and calm overall, with north winds throughout the day.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)
Day planner for Monday
Day planner for Monday(KCBD)

Monday evening cloud coverage will become present across the area. Winds will change directions from the north to the southeast, then south after midnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer and dry with south winds. Wednesday night there is a slight chance of rain. Rain chances will increase on Thursday, most of Friday will be dry until Friday night when rain chances return. Saturday is expected to be rainy too. Sunday is Christmas Eve and there is a slight chance of rain right now. This forecast does not have any severe weather in it as of right now. Data models have agreed that there will be rain across the area Wednesday night through Sunday, but it is too far out to determine where exactly and how much is expected just yet.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
Lubbock police searching for suspects involved in Saturday morning robbery
Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal
Ropes ISD (KCBD File Photo)
Ropes ISD starting Christmas early, classes canceled for Dec. 18 through Dec. 22
Robert Jose Garza, Jr.
Robert Jose Garza, Jr. sentenced to life plus 40 years for murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario
Cissy Ramos, Marisa Ramos, Adalynn Muniz, 7, killed by drunk driver
Javier Galvan sentenced to 15 years for crash that killed 3 members of Plainview family

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 6 for Saturday, Dec. 16
Sunday's forecast
Quiet, pleasant Sunday
Lubbock Today
Beautiful Weekend
This weekend will be sunny and mild as the afternoon temperatures return to the 60s over the...
Sunshine this weekend, chance for winter weather over Christmas