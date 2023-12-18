Quiet, cooler Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Things will feel much cooler on Monday after a warm Sunday with 16-degree above average temperatures.

A cold front will pass through our viewing area throughout Sunday night. This will put high temperatures 10 to 15 degrees cooler on Monday. It will be dry and calm overall, with north winds throughout the day.

Monday evening cloud coverage will become present across the area. Winds will change directions from the north to the southeast, then south after midnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer and dry with south winds. Wednesday night there is a slight chance of rain. Rain chances will increase on Thursday, most of Friday will be dry until Friday night when rain chances return. Saturday is expected to be rainy too. Sunday is Christmas Eve and there is a slight chance of rain right now. This forecast does not have any severe weather in it as of right now. Data models have agreed that there will be rain across the area Wednesday night through Sunday, but it is too far out to determine where exactly and how much is expected just yet.

