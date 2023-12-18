Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Red Raider basketball to ring bells to raise funds for 2023 Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army red kettle.
The Salvation Army red kettle.(Jason Agnew / Youtube | MGN)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is scheduled to ring the bells for the 2023 Red Kettle Campaign from 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday at the South Plains Mall.

According to a release from The Salvation Army, Red Raider players and coaches will be stationed outside two doors of both Dillard’s and JCPenney.

“We’re delighted that the team is participating in this year’s campaign and as the campaign draws nearer to its conclusion on Saturday, we’re certain that the community will respond well to our Red Raiders ringing that bell,” Salvation Army major David Worthy said.

Worthy said every cent raised stays in West Texas to provide necessities and services through programs to those in need.

This year’s campaign is the 132nd year of the Red Kettle Campaign nationally and is the largest annual fundraiser for The Salvation Army in Lubbock.

Meanwhile on the court, the Red Raiders sit at 8-2 on the season and are coming off of a 76-54 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Next up, Tech hosts UT Arlington at 1 p.m. on Thursday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ropes ISD (KCBD File Photo)
Ropes ISD starting Christmas early, classes canceled for Dec. 18 through Dec. 22
Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal
Robert Jose Garza, Jr.
Robert Jose Garza, Jr. sentenced to life plus 40 years for murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
Lubbock police searching for suspects involved in Saturday morning robbery
The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on...
Texas Tech beats Vanderbilt in Fort Worth 76-54

Latest News

Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal
The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on...
Texas Tech beats Vanderbilt in Fort Worth 76-54
The over 25,000 square foot facility includes a new locker room, player lounge, training room...
Red Raider baseball unveils state-of-the-art facility
Tony Bradford Jr. and Raider Red, the Texas Tech mascot, give out turkey's during Bradford's...
Tony Bradford Jr. named one of three finalists for Jason Witten Award