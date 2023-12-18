Red Raider basketball to ring bells to raise funds for 2023 Red Kettle Campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is scheduled to ring the bells for the 2023 Red Kettle Campaign from 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday at the South Plains Mall.

According to a release from The Salvation Army, Red Raider players and coaches will be stationed outside two doors of both Dillard’s and JCPenney.

“We’re delighted that the team is participating in this year’s campaign and as the campaign draws nearer to its conclusion on Saturday, we’re certain that the community will respond well to our Red Raiders ringing that bell,” Salvation Army major David Worthy said.

Worthy said every cent raised stays in West Texas to provide necessities and services through programs to those in need.

This year’s campaign is the 132nd year of the Red Kettle Campaign nationally and is the largest annual fundraiser for The Salvation Army in Lubbock.

Meanwhile on the court, the Red Raiders sit at 8-2 on the season and are coming off of a 76-54 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Next up, Tech hosts UT Arlington at 1 p.m. on Thursday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

