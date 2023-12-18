Roscoe Wilson Elementary School student donates savings to teacher battling cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Roscoe Wilson Elementary School teacher received an unexpected donation from a fifth grader on Monday to help with her cancer treatments and recovery.

Cam Hunter is just like any other fifth grader. He enjoys playing basketball, hanging out with friends and playing video games but those gaming consoles can get pretty pricey.

“I was working at a barber shop for like a year and I was saving money to buy myself a new computer,” Hunter said.

After a year of sweeping up the shop and taking out trash, he had earned $500. Mrs. Bonnie, a special education teacher at Hunter’s school, was then diagnosed with cancer. The staff at Roscoe Wilson started taking donations for her journey but Hunter’s mom tells us the fifth grader wasn’t satisfied with how much it raised.

“Cam came home that Monday from school very upset and he burst through the door,” his mom Lisa Thompson said, “and he was in tears and he said, ‘mom, we only raised $1,062 for Mrs. Bonnie.’”

His mom explained to him that money was tight for their family. That’s when he decided to donate the money he had worked and saved for to Mrs. Bonnie.

“Just the fact that she has cancer and she has kids so it is probably really hard for her kids so I wanted to donate money so she could get better,” he said.

Hunter has been waiting for his opportunity to give Mrs. Bonnie his donation in person. On Monday, she returned to school after some time off for treatments. Mrs. Bonnie tells us it is support like this that gives her the strength to keep fighting.

“I am one of the luckiest people on the planet to be here and now with this family, and that sounds crazy, stage four cancer, all the things - two primaries, but I am 100 percent - I am telling you the truth - I have never been more supported, loved and lifted than I am right now by not only my own family but my Roscoe family,” Mrs. Bonnie said.

If you are interested in donating to support Mrs. Bonnie’s treatment and recovery, please click here.

