Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

TopDrawer Top-100 lists include five Red Raiders

Texas Tech Soccer (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
Texas Tech Soccer (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Highlighted by Hannah Anderson and Madison White, the Texas Tech Soccer program placed four players on the TopDrawer final Top-100 list and freshman Sam Courtwright on the Top-100 freshman list, the publication announced.

Anderson checked in at No. 28 on the list followed by White (38), junior Ashleigh Williams (59) and third-year sophomore Macy Blackburn (83).

Fresh off winning the first Big 12 regular season title in program history and after advancing to the Round of 16 for the second time in program history, Tech placed a Big 12 leading four players on the Top-100 list.

In addition to the four Top-100 selections, Tech also saw freshman Sam Courtwright be tabbed the No. 5 overall freshman in the country according to TopDrawer. The 2023 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Courtwright was named a Freshman All-American last week by TopDrawer and became the first freshman in program history to earn All-America status when she was tabbed a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ropes ISD (KCBD File Photo)
Ropes ISD starting Christmas early, classes canceled for Dec. 18 through Dec. 22
Robert Jose Garza, Jr.
Robert Jose Garza, Jr. sentenced to life plus 40 years for murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
Lubbock police searching for suspects involved in Saturday morning robbery
Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal
The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on...
Texas Tech beats Vanderbilt in Fort Worth 76-54

Latest News

The Salvation Army red kettle.
Red Raider basketball to ring bells to raise funds for 2023 Red Kettle Campaign
Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal
The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on...
Texas Tech beats Vanderbilt in Fort Worth 76-54
The over 25,000 square foot facility includes a new locker room, player lounge, training room...
Red Raider baseball unveils state-of-the-art facility
Tony Bradford Jr. and Raider Red, the Texas Tech mascot, give out turkey's during Bradford's...
Tony Bradford Jr. named one of three finalists for Jason Witten Award