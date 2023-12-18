TopDrawer Top-100 lists include five Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Highlighted by Hannah Anderson and Madison White, the Texas Tech Soccer program placed four players on the TopDrawer final Top-100 list and freshman Sam Courtwright on the Top-100 freshman list, the publication announced.

Anderson checked in at No. 28 on the list followed by White (38), junior Ashleigh Williams (59) and third-year sophomore Macy Blackburn (83).

Fresh off winning the first Big 12 regular season title in program history and after advancing to the Round of 16 for the second time in program history, Tech placed a Big 12 leading four players on the Top-100 list.

In addition to the four Top-100 selections, Tech also saw freshman Sam Courtwright be tabbed the No. 5 overall freshman in the country according to TopDrawer. The 2023 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Courtwright was named a Freshman All-American last week by TopDrawer and became the first freshman in program history to earn All-America status when she was tabbed a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.

