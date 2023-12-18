Healthwise Expo 2024
Wamer, breezy Tuesday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are one week away from Christmas and the forecast is just slightly warmer than average.

The rest of Monday evening will remain dry and cooler. High temperatures were near average on Monday, with clear skies. Throughout the evening cloud coverage will make a return and stick around for the next few days.

Highs Tuesday
Highs Tuesday(KCBD)

Tuesday will be slightly warmer and partly cloudy for most of the day. It will also be breezy with east winds getting up to about 20 mph. Besides breezy conditions, everything else will stay mild on Tuesday.

Wednesday is expected to be very similar to Tuesday, just a little less breezy. Rain chances across the area begin Thursday and continue until Sunday. The chance of rain on Thursday is greater than Friday, right now it looks like Friday may be dry for most of us. Then another, stronger chance of rain returns to the area Saturday throughout the day. Christmas Eve, as of right now, looks like there is only a rain chance for the eastern part of our viewing area. As for Christmas day, most of us should remain dry, unfortunately not expecting a ‘White Christmas’.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

