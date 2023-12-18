Healthwise Expo 2024
Week Before Christmas

By Steve Divine
Dec. 18, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week before Christmas features rather mild December temperatures and not just one but two opportunities for precipitation.

We start the work week dry, but cooler. Lubbock yesterday peaked at 71°. Highs today will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler but still about four to five degrees above average for the date.

We will see an increase in high clouds from a few this morning to partly cloudy this afternoon. Winds will remain on the light side at about 10 mph, gradually shifting from northerly this morning to southerly this afternoon.

The high clouds will increase with mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and Wednesday. Temperatures both days will continue above average. Lubbock area temperatures will range from lows in the upper 30s to highs in the low 60s.

Our first chance of precipitation is the first day of Winter*, Thursday. The second chance is Saturday, just two days before Christmas. Noting the temperatures in our 7 Day Forecast, we expect the showers to fall as rain in and around Lubbock.

Yet a third weather system will drop temperatures in and around the South Plains on Christmas Day. Currently, guidance lacks the necessary moisture to produce showers. This may change, so keep an eye on our forecast!

*Winter is considered to officially begin with the Winter Solstice. This year that occurs at 9:27 PM CST Thursday.

