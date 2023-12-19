Healthwise Expo 2024
Amarillo High Lady Sandies hand Frenship first loss of the season in 80-52 win

Jada Graves takes the ball up the court during Amarillo High's 80-52 win over Frenship.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies took down the Frenship Lady Tigers on Monday night in non-district action.

Frenship had come into the game a perfect 18-0 on the season amidst the team’s longest winning streak in program history. However, the Lady Sandies were able to quickly jump out to a dominating early lead.

Amarillo High built a 24-2 lead in the first quarter against Frenship on the back of some lights out shooting from Bella Edwards. The star sharpshooter had 16 first quarter points including four threes in route to a game-high 23 points in the win.

By halftime, the Lady Sandies had put 50 on the scoreboard to go into the locker room with a 28-point lead. Amarillo High then added another 21 points in the third before mercifully settling for a nine-point fourth quarter as they took down Frenship 80-52.

Taytum Bell (18 points), Jada Graves (18 points), and Ca’nia Mitchell (13 points) also shined in the victory.

“This team’s been really good about getting off to quick starts.” Williams said of his group after the win. “Our speed’s tough and when we’re pressing and connecting defensively [against] a team that runs offense as well as Frenship does, that’s what was a game changer for us.”

The Lady Sandies move to 17-3 on the season and prepare for tournament action after the Christmas holiday. This was the first of nine games the team will play during the holiday break.

