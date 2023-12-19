CEO, founder of Betenbough Companies dies after cancer fight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Betenbough Companies, Rick Betenbough, died on Friday, Dec 15. after a battle with cancer.

The company made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday.

According to the post, a celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Southcrest Baptist Church located at 3901 S Loop 289 in Lubbock.

For those wanting more information including a livestream link for the memorial service, can visit - https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/rickbetenbough

