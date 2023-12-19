City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions and encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future.

The term for these positions start June 1, 2024, and the deadline to submit an application is Sunday, December 31, 2023. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2022, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up‐to‐date information on file.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

‐ Animal Services Advisory Board

1 Citizen Position

1 Animal Welfare Rep. Position

1 Licensed Veterinarian Position

‐ Audit and Investment Committee

1 Citizen Position

1 Certified Public Accountant Position

‐ Board of Health

2 City of Lubbock Representative Positions

‐ Capital Improvements Advisory Committee

2 Citizen Positions

1 Developer/Real Estate/Builder Position

‐ Keep Lubbock Beautiful Advisory Committee

3 Citizen Positions

‐ Lake Alan Henry Board of Appeals

2 Citizen Positions

‐ Parks and Recreation Board

3 Citizen Positions

‐ Public Transit Advisory Board

3 Citizen Positions

‐ Veterans Advisory Committee

4 Citizen Positions

Applications and resumes can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.

