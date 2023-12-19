Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Clovis PD identify 21-year-old man involved in home invasion, shooting

Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.
Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, NEW MEXICO (KCBD) - The Clovis Police Department responded to a call of a home invasion around 11 p.m. on Dec. 4 at 225 Rosa Blvd. The caller reported someone was trying to break into their home.

Through their investigation, Clovis PD detectives learned the homeowner called the police after waking up and hearing someone banging on their front door. The homeowner did not recognize the person and told them to go away. The homeowner told the person standing on their porch through the door that they had called the police and were armed as well.

According to a release from the office of Chief of Police Roy Rice, 21-year-old Judas Naranjo kicked down the homeowners door after being warned. The homeowner once again warned Naranjo but fired one round and shot him. They then called 911 again to send an ambulance. Naranjo was taken to the hospital and was then transferred to a medical facility in Lubbock.

On Monday, investigators received a warrant for Naranjo’s arrest for breaking and entering, however, Naranjo has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Clovis PD or submit anonymous tips to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ropes ISD (KCBD File Photo)
Ropes ISD starting Christmas early, classes canceled for Dec. 18 through Dec. 22
Robert Jose Garza, Jr.
Robert Jose Garza, Jr. sentenced to life plus 40 years for murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
Lubbock police searching for suspects involved in Saturday morning robbery
Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal
The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on...
Texas Tech beats Vanderbilt in Fort Worth 76-54

Latest News

Mrs. Bonnie after receiving donation from Cam
Roscoe Wilson Elementary School student donates savings to teacher battling cancer
Roscoe Wilson Elementary School student donates savings to teacher battling cancer
County Road 6900 (West 50th street) opened as part of Lubbock County's better, safer roads...
Lubbock drivers can now use an expanded west 50th Street
Lubbock drivers can now use an expanded west 50th Street
Lubbock horse buyers experiencing scams, provide tips on protecting yourself