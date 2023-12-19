Clovis PD identify 21-year-old man involved in home invasion, shooting

CLOVIS, NEW MEXICO (KCBD) - The Clovis Police Department responded to a call of a home invasion around 11 p.m. on Dec. 4 at 225 Rosa Blvd. The caller reported someone was trying to break into their home.

Through their investigation, Clovis PD detectives learned the homeowner called the police after waking up and hearing someone banging on their front door. The homeowner did not recognize the person and told them to go away. The homeowner told the person standing on their porch through the door that they had called the police and were armed as well.

According to a release from the office of Chief of Police Roy Rice, 21-year-old Judas Naranjo kicked down the homeowners door after being warned. The homeowner once again warned Naranjo but fired one round and shot him. They then called 911 again to send an ambulance. Naranjo was taken to the hospital and was then transferred to a medical facility in Lubbock.

On Monday, investigators received a warrant for Naranjo’s arrest for breaking and entering, however, Naranjo has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Clovis PD or submit anonymous tips to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

