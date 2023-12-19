Healthwise Expo 2024
Former Lubbock middle school teacher accused of ‘grooming’ student indicted

James Michael Tapley, 30
James Michael Tapley, 30(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a former Irons Middle School teacher accused of displaying “grooming behavior” toward a student.

James Tapley, 30, has been charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 and improper relationship between an educator and student. He was indicted on those charges on Tuesday.

Officials with Lubbock ISD were first notified the police department had opened an investigation into Tapley on Nov. 27. Law enforcement had received information Tapley was communicating inappropriately with a minor. Court documents state Tapley told investigators he gave the juvenile a cell phone in order to communicate with them.

When examining the conversations between Tapley and the student, investigators determined the conversations to be inappropriate and sexual in nature, showing “significant amounts of grooming behavior.”

Tapley was soon placed on administrative leave, according to a release from LISD. He later submitted his resignation to the school district, which was accepted.

Tapley was arrested on Dec. 7. He is now being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

