G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jailyn Sledge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels boys basketball team is off to one of the best starts in recent program history.

Rebels star senior Jailyn Sledge is to thank for much of that early success.

“Every year he’s gotten better.” Tascosa boys basketball head coach Steve Jackson said of Sledge. “He came in as a freshman, I think we started him on JV. Moved him up to varsity as a sophomore... worked his way into a starting role. His value for us is immeasurable right now. He does everything for us.”

Sledge will be heading to West Texas A&M to continue his basketball career and, more importantly, his schooling.

After starting on the basketball court, Sledge plans to have a major impact once his playing days are done.

“I’m going to go be either a neurosurgeon or an anesthesiologist. I haven’t decided yet, but I do plan on being a doctor.” Sledge said of his goals after college. “As I grow up it’s something I’d like to do, helping people out and it’s something I feel like I see myself doing.”

His coach has high praise for how Sledge has applied himself in his studies and knows he’s destined to continue to thrive as he moves beyond the halls of Tascosa.

“As a 17, 18-year-old kid. There’s not a lot of them that have a plan right now. When they have that work ethic and that mindset, the sky is the limit at that point for them.” Coach Jackson said.

On the court, Sledge has led Tascosa so far in points, rebounds, and minutes, but on top of all the work he’s doing on-and-off the court, he wants to make sure his teammates are in a position to thrive even after he graduates.

“One of the big things that he’s really taken on is trying to help his teammates get better.” Coach Jackson said of what he’s noticed in the growth of the star’s leadership. “When your best player is kind of one of your hardest workers, that’s just kind of a recipe for success.”

“One big thing I want to leave behind is just to keep these players growing because we have a lot of juniors on the team.” Sledge said. “I feel like one thing that I want to make sure I do is get these players motivated for next year and have them prepared for next year as well.”

Sledge won’t have to travel very far to cheer his old teammates on once he’s off to college. Every other basketball fan in the Texas Panhandle will just be fortunate to have the opportunity to do the same for him as he takes for floor for the Buffaloes.

