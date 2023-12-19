The Historic Wallace Theater: Levelland landmark shining for first time in decades

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A historic theater’s marquee is lighting up downtown Levelland for the first time in decades. KCBD spoke with the Executive Director of the Wallace Theater, Alycyn Keeling, about its rich history and what it has in store for the future.

For nearly a century, the Wallace Theater has stood tall on the corner of Houston Street and Avenue H in Levelland.

“The Wallace Theater was built in 1928,” Keeling said. “It was actually a part of the largest small town theater chain in America built by Wallace and Rose Blankenship.”

From 1928 until the mid-1980s the theater acted as a community landmark. A place for first dates, families and any other gatherings. However, the entertainment world was changing.

“In the 1980s, when it fell on hard times and had to close, it was easier for people to travel back-and-forth to Lubbock, they had television in their homes,” Keeling said.

The historic theater sat boarded up until the early 2000s when George Keeling, Alycyn’s father, bought the Wallace.

“He was a part of the Main Street program in Levelland and he knew what a great thing this would be for our community,” Keeling said.

A labor of love that her father spearheaded until he died in 2016. That is when the Keeling family turned to the Levelland community to continue the renovations.

“We became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and since 2015 this has completely been a community project,” Keeling said.

From inviting the public to the construction site to sign the walls, to letting them buy bulbs that will shine in the new marquee - it was very much a community effort. Keeling said this is exactly what her father envisioned when he took on the feat of the Wallace Theater.

“He lived with the intent to make others happy and he knew that the Wallace Theater was going to be something that would do that for our community,” Keeling said.

Although the Wallace Theater is still a year out from welcoming patrons back to see films, plays, concerts, and more the choice to light up the marquee on Tuesday holds a special meaning for not only Keeling but for the Levelland community as well.

“Dec. 19 was my father George Keeling’s birthday and I can’t think of any better way to celebrate his memory and his birthday than lighting this sign. The best part about all of this has been the community’s excitement and engagement. They are ready to see that sign come back to life to light up our downtown square,” Keeling said.

