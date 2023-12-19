Hoop Madness Monday varsity scores

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Monday, Dec. 18!

Girls

#3 Amarillo 80 #23 Frenship 52

#5 Levelland 56 Odessa 26

#3 Eula 58 #18 Jayton 40

Paducah 34 Childress JV 16

Aspermont 36 Guthrie 29

Klondike 51 Wink 37

#6 Farwell 54 Dalhart 31

Boys

Dalhart 41 #11 Farwell 36

O’Donnell 69 Wilson 22

Aspermont 52 Guthrie 47

#2 Jayton 45 Archer City 27

