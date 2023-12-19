Hoop Madness Monday varsity scores
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Monday, Dec. 18!
Girls
#3 Amarillo 80 #23 Frenship 52
#5 Levelland 56 Odessa 26
#3 Eula 58 #18 Jayton 40
Paducah 34 Childress JV 16
Aspermont 36 Guthrie 29
Klondike 51 Wink 37
#6 Farwell 54 Dalhart 31
Boys
Dalhart 41 #11 Farwell 36
O’Donnell 69 Wilson 22
Aspermont 52 Guthrie 47
#2 Jayton 45 Archer City 27
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.