I’m Dreaming of a Wet Christmas

By Collin Mertz
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Well... we were holding out hope for a drastic change in models to turn things around, but it looks as if our chances for Christmas snow is dead as disco. Christmas rain showers, however, are still possible.

High Temps
High Temps(KCBD)

Today, we’re mostly cloudy, though still a bit warm for December, with highs ranging upper 50s to mid-60s. Here in Lubbock, we expect a high of about 62 with breezes picking up in the early afternoon. We’ll warm a few degrees into Wednesday, dropping slightly Thursday with and uptick in rain chances.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

These rain chances will stick around for several days, staying scattered and light to finish off the work week and becoming more prominent and widespread Saturday. Chances for showers linger for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though expected to be very scattered.

