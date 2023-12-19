Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions

Healthwise Expo 2024
The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found mishandled and prescribed controlled substances to himself.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found mishandled and prescribed controlled substances to himself.

The board previously suspended Dr. Juan Kurdi for false prescriptions for controlled substances to himself. Now a mutual agreement will prevent him from possessing or prescribing controlled substances, bars him from treating his family, orders him to more training and requires another doctor to temporarily supervise his practice.

Dr. Kurdi is also prohibited from authorizing physicians assistants or advanced nurses to write prescriptions on his behalf.

According to the Caprock Cardiovascular website, Dr. Kurdi specialized in interventional cardiology and served as a provider for that service.

