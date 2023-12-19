Lubbock sisters seeking justice as they host vigil one year after deadly car crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is struggling to find closure after their sister was killed in a crash last year. Saturday marks one year since the wreck near 45th St. and Avenue Q that killed Lubbock mom Jenny Ybarra. Her sisters plan to host a candlelight vigil as they demand justice for her death.

In August, Lubbock police arrested Akecia Ramirez, 37, the driver of the car Ybarra was riding in, for manslaughter. Since then, Ybarra’s sisters, Dora Dennis and Tina Ybarra, said they haven’t heard an explanation or an apology from Ramirez, who has since bonded out of jail.

Dennis said closure isn’t an option, when they still don’t know what really happened.

“We just don’t understand why they refuse to talk to us, you know. Like if it was an accident, hey, come let us know that. We’ll take a I’m sorry, or you know, if we need anything, just that alone would be enough,” she said.

At the time of the crash, Ybarra was riding in the car with her baby’s father, Elias Ramirez, and his sister, Akecia, who police said was driving. Investigators believe Ramirez lost control before hitting a barricade, multiple vehicles in a car lot, rolling over and hitting a light pole.

The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office said Ramirez’s case is still pending. Dennis thinks alcohol could have been a factor.

“It was carelessness in everybody’s part in the vehicle, because it could have been prevented. They all could have stayed where they were or whatever the case may be, but it took a life and now we’re here,” Dennis said. “We just want the person responsible, you know, to be held accountable.”

As their family approaches the one year anniversary of her death, they want to keep Ybarra’s memory alive.

“She was a burst of energy ... the life of the party, always,” Dennis said.

The crash took Ybarra from her teenage son and daughter, and her baby boy, who was only three months old at the time.

“She was outgoing, fun, lovable. She loved everybody ... especially her kids,” Tina said.

Tina said her sister loved to cook, which is why Saturday night, they plan to have her favorite meal. Before that, they’re meeting for a candlelight vigil at the car lot where she died, hoping to make some new memories in what has been such a dark place for their family. Then they will go to the cemetery for a balloon release.

The anniversary events to honor Ybarra begin at 5 p.m. Saturday outside the Hayes Motor Company at 45th St. and Avenue Q. Her sisters said anyone is welcome to come and support their family.

