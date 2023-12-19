Lubbock woman competing on Wheel of Fortune Thursday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is hoping to win big this Thursday on Wheel of Fortune!

Linda Grawn will appear on Wheel of Fortune’s Winter Wonderland on Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

More about Linda:

Working as a flight attendant for 30 years, Linda is no stranger to adventure. She and her husband Jeff love to travel. The couple was even on Season 26 of The Amazing Race!

Like so many other fans of the show, Linda grew up watching Wheel of Fortune. She has continued to watch with her husband and mother every night.

“One night, after the show, she saw an advertisement encouraging people to apply, and she thought, “Why not me?” and applied,” according to a release.

Linda stated she’d like to take a honeymoon with Jeff with any winnings.

She will be competing on Thursday for “once-in-a-lifetime winter vacations, new cars, and cash prizes by spinning the Wheel and solving hangman-style puzzles!”

Other Wheel of Fortune fans can submit contestant applications here. If selected, potential contestants will be invited to a virtual audition to try their hand at some puzzles. If selected, people can appear as contestants from the comfort of their own homes.

Those selected as contestants go home with a minimum prize of $1,000.

