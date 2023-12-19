Healthwise Expo 2024
Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested in Lubbock

A man wanted for first-degree murder in Florida was arrested by investigators with the Texas...
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Florida was arrested by investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center in Lubbock Monday.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man wanted for first-degree murder in Florida was arrested by investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center in Lubbock Monday.

29-year-old Yesnin Salvador Bonilla-Iscoa, from Honduras, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and is pending extradition to Florida.

Lubbock TAG investigators worked with the Orange County Sheriff’s department and determined Yesnin was living at a residence in Lubbock.

TAG investigators, with the assistance of Lubbock Sheriff’s Department SWAT officers, arrested Yesnin at a home in the 5500 block of County Road 1260.

www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

