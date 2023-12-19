Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Nice weather Wednesday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Things will stay very similar on Wednesday after a pleasant and breezy Tuesday.

The rest of Tuesday evening temperatures will be slightly warmer than usual for our evening hours. It will continue to be breezy with south winds throughout the night. Conditions will stay dry tonight but cloud coverage is expected to stick around.

Day planner for Wednesday
Day planner for Wednesday(KCBD)

Wednesday will be partly cloudy for most of the day like Tuesday was. High temperatures will be nearly 10° above average on Wednesday afternoon. It will be a little less breezy, with a southwest wind for most of the day.

Rain chances will increase Wednesday night, closer to midnight, so Thursday really. Throughout the day Thursday, isolated showers will move from west to east across our area. Thursday will be cooler temperature-wise.

Raincast for Thursday
Raincast for Thursday(KCBD)

By Thursday, evening showers should be east of us, making the way for dry and partly cloudy conditions Friday. Friday will be just a bit warmer too. Saturday will bring a stronger rain chance to our area and temperatures will cool again. Sunday warms up again and remains dry, a front will push the remainder of the lingering showers out of our area. That being said, the eastern part of the viewing area may see a few showers on Christmas Eve. Monday, Christmas Day, should remain dry and cooler. Tuesday’s temperatures will be just below average.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Lubbock woman sentenced to 30 months after concealing PPP loan fraud
The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Florida was arrested by investigators with the Texas...
Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested in Lubbock
Founder of Betenbough Companies, Rick Betenbough, died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
CEO, founder of Betenbough Companies dies after cancer fight
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough dies at 59

Latest News

High Temps
I’m Dreaming of a Rainy Christmas
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, Dec. 19
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, Dec. 19
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, Dec. 19