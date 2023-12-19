Nice weather Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Things will stay very similar on Wednesday after a pleasant and breezy Tuesday.

The rest of Tuesday evening temperatures will be slightly warmer than usual for our evening hours. It will continue to be breezy with south winds throughout the night. Conditions will stay dry tonight but cloud coverage is expected to stick around.

Day planner for Wednesday (KCBD)

Wednesday will be partly cloudy for most of the day like Tuesday was. High temperatures will be nearly 10° above average on Wednesday afternoon. It will be a little less breezy, with a southwest wind for most of the day.

Rain chances will increase Wednesday night, closer to midnight, so Thursday really. Throughout the day Thursday, isolated showers will move from west to east across our area. Thursday will be cooler temperature-wise.

Raincast for Thursday (KCBD)

By Thursday, evening showers should be east of us, making the way for dry and partly cloudy conditions Friday. Friday will be just a bit warmer too. Saturday will bring a stronger rain chance to our area and temperatures will cool again. Sunday warms up again and remains dry, a front will push the remainder of the lingering showers out of our area. That being said, the eastern part of the viewing area may see a few showers on Christmas Eve. Monday, Christmas Day, should remain dry and cooler. Tuesday’s temperatures will be just below average.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

