Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas A&M-Commerce sets program records in 130-53 win over NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist

Led by Jerome Brewer Jr.'s 22 points, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions defeated the Arlington Baptist Patriots 130-53 on Monday
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 22 points as Texas A&M-Commerce beat NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist 130-53 on Monday.

Texas A&M-Commerce set single-game records with 36 assists, 18 blocks and 68.9% shooting. The 130 points were the third most in program history and most since 2015.

The largest lead was 77 points, 123-46, coming at the end of a 14-0 run at the 4:22 mark of the second half.

Brewer also contributed three steals and five blocks for the Lions (6-6). Khaliq Abdul-Mateen was 5 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Tommie Lewis shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Lions totaled 63 points and 10 blocks in the first half. The 63 points were the most in a first half in program history and 10 blocks were one shy of the program record.

Isaiah Melvo led the way for the Patriots with 11 points and six rebounds. Ahmad Webster added 10 points for Arlington Baptist. Trae Johnson also recorded nine points.

Arlington Baptist is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Lubbock woman sentenced to 30 months after concealing PPP loan fraud
Founder of Betenbough Companies, Rick Betenbough, died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
CEO, founder of Betenbough Companies dies after cancer fight
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
Lubbock sisters seeking justice as they host vigil one year after deadly car crash
Lubbock sisters seeking justice as they host vigil one year after deadly car crash

Latest News

Dallas Stars
Duchene scores twice and sets up Harley's overtime goal to give Stars 4-3 win over Kraken
File Photo
Love scores 21 in Texas State's 110-68 win over LeTourneau
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Keenum comes through for Texans against Titans with Stroud out to keep playoff hopes alive
Basketball
Amir-Paul’s 14 help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Texas Lutheran 102-50