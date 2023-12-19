Texas Cotton Ginners Association making proposed edits to original ordinance proposal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland City Council hosted a meeting on Monday night where city manager James Fisher said he hopes to see a new draft on the ordinance regulating agricultural commodities in the near future.

Fisher said the Texas Cotton Ginners Association is making proposed edits to the city’s original proposal. They’re working with stakeholders in the agri-business industry to reach a compromise on many technical aspects of the red flour beetle ordinance.

Fisher said one big point is the definition of what the word ‘infestation’ means that will prompt city action. He added that it’s likely going to be a tough negotiation with residents in the Kaufman addition.

“If I had ‘em in my house, more than one is an infestation in my world, but if the industry is saying it has to be X-X then we have to work through that and see how we can manage that,” Fisher said

He said he anticipates that draft from the TCGA by the end of this week. Once he gets it, he will post it online for public view, he said, and intends to present it to the council for a vote in January.

