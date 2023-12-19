Texas Tech, Texas A&M announce home-and-home basketball series

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech and Texas A&M basketball programs have announced a home-and-home series to play each other the next two seasons with the first matchup next year in Lubbock and then again in 2025 in College Station. The two programs have competed against each other 125 times in the series history, but will be renewing a rivalry that has been stuck on pause since 2012 when the Aggies departed the Big 12 for the SEC.

“I think this is a big part of what makes college basketball so great,” Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland said. “To have a series between historic rivals is important to continue. We are thrilled about the opportunity to compete against the Aggies and know that this will benefit our team and schedule. I know the environment at United Supermarkets Arena will be elite. Our fans will love to be a part of this game next year.”

The Red Raiders will host the first game of the renewed series on November 29, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena before playing at Reed Arena in College Station in 2025. The date of that game has not been decided at this time.

Texas Tech owns a 64-61 all-time advantage in the series that dates back to the first game on December 17, 1941. The Red Raiders and Aggies were Southwest Conference rivals from 1957-1996 and Big 12 adversaries from 1996-2012 until Texas A&M left for the SEC. The Red Raiders won that first-ever contest, 48-36, in College Station. Texas A&M has won the past six games in the series, including taking a 47-38 win in Lubbock in the last matchup which was played on February 14, 2012.

The Red Raiders are 36-20 all-time against the Aggies in Lubbock, while Texas A&M is 35-21 in College Station throughout the history of the series.

Fans got a taste of the traditional rivalry earlier in the preseason on October 29, 2023, when the programs played an exhibition game in Denton. The Red Raiders earned an 89-84 win in that exhibition matchup in front of over 5,000 fans on the University of North Texas campus.

Ticket information, television designation, and game times will be announced when available.

