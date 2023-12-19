Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough dies at 59

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Remembering Rick Betenbough

Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough has passed after a battle with cancer at the age of 59

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Southcrest Baptist Church

Read more here: CEO, founder of Betenbough Companies dies after cancer fight

Electric competition community meeting

City council members Steve Massengale and Dr. Jenifer Wilson will host a community meeting tonight to discuss the switch to electric competition

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Junior League of Lubbock at 4205 84th Street

Details here: Lubbock City Council to host community meetings to discuss electric competition

Gov. Abbott signs three border security bills

Two bills signed by the governor include making it a state crime to enter Texas illegally and another that increases the penalties for human trafficking

The third bill signed provides $1.5 billion for border wall construction

Read more here: Texas governor signs bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.