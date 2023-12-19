Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough dies at 59

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Remembering Rick Betenbough

Electric competition community meeting

Gov. Abbott signs three border security bills

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Lubbock woman sentenced to 30 months after concealing PPP loan fraud
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
Founder of Betenbough Companies, Rick Betenbough, died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
CEO, founder of Betenbough Companies dies after cancer fight
Gov. Greg Abbott signs three bills into law at a border wall construction site in Brownsville,...
Texas governor signs bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally

Latest News

Lubbock sisters seeking justice as they host vigil one year after deadly car crash
Lubbock sisters seeking justice as they host vigil one year after deadly car crash
Lubbock sisters seeking justice as they host vigil one year after deadly car crash
Founder of Betenbough Companies, Rick Betenbough, died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
CEO, founder of Betenbough Companies dies after cancer fight
Mrs. Bonnie after receiving donation from Cam
Roscoe Wilson Elementary School student donates savings to teacher battling cancer