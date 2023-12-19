Healthwise Expo 2024
Two teens involved in shooting death of 14-year-old boy indicted by Lubbock grand jury

Dehvin Garcia and Alyssa Gonzales
Dehvin Garcia and Alyssa Gonzales(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock grand jury indicted two teens on Tuesday for their involvement in the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy in early December.

Alyssa Gonzales, 18, was indicted on charges of criminal negligent homicide and engaging in organized criminal activity. 17-year-old Dehvin Garcia was indicted on the charges of use/exhibiting a deadly weapon and engagement in organized criminal activity.

On Dec. 3, officers responded to UMC for reports of a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound. Zaydrian Valdez was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and died after he arrived.

Police said in a report the teens had been driving around stealing from vehicles. Garcia reportedly drove the group to different spots, dropped them off and picked them up after the cars had been burglarized. The teens found two guns in one of the vehicles that was unlocked. They passed one of the guns around and each examined it.

When Gonzales was handling the gun, it fired and fatally shot Valdez, according to police.

Gonzales and Garcia turned themselves into Lubbock Police on Dec. 5, along with two other teens. A 13-year-old boy was also taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of Valdez.

Gonzales and Garcia are not being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center at this time.

