Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Lubbock woman sentenced to 30 months after concealing PPP loan fraud
Ropes ISD (KCBD File Photo)
Ropes ISD starting Christmas early, classes canceled for Dec. 18 through Dec. 22
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
Lubbock police searching for suspects involved in Saturday morning robbery
Robert Jose Garza, Jr.
Robert Jose Garza, Jr. sentenced to life plus 40 years for murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario
Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal

Latest News

The U.S. suspended cross-border rail traffic in some Texas cities. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV,...
US halts rail operations at border over migrant surge
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable
Lubbock sisters seeking justice as they host vigil one year after deadly car crash
Lubbock sisters seeking justice as they host vigil one year after deadly car crash