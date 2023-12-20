1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 11:45 a.m., crews responded to the crash near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Ave. Q.

The intersection at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q is closed for westbound traffic. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

