2 teens arrested in connection with Central Lubbock robbery

Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a Saturday morning robbery in the 2600 block of Ave. Q. The call came in at 5:21 a.m.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a Central Lubbock robbery earlier this month.

On Dec. 16, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in a robbery in the 2600 block of Ave. Q. Police said the two male subjects wore black face masks entered the business and discharged a firearm before pointing it at the victim and demanding money.

Lubbock police, with the assistance of the Lamesa Police Department and ATF, arrested the two juveniles and charged them with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Both were booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

Police provided the following photos to help in the investigation:

Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a Saturday morning robbery in the 2600 block of Ave. Q. The call came in at 5:21 a.m.
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a Saturday morning robbery in the 2600 block of Ave. Q. The call came in at 5:21 a.m.
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a Saturday morning robbery in the 2600 block of Ave. Q. The call came in at 5:21 a.m.

