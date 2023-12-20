2 teens arrested in connection with Central Lubbock robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a Central Lubbock robbery earlier this month.

On Dec. 16, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in a robbery in the 2600 block of Ave. Q. Police said the two male subjects wore black face masks entered the business and discharged a firearm before pointing it at the victim and demanding money.

Lubbock police, with the assistance of the Lamesa Police Department and ATF, arrested the two juveniles and charged them with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Both were booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

Police provided the following photos to help in the investigation:

