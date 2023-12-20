Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Certain plant-based diets battle weight gain and diabetes, study says

A new study suggests certain plant-based diets help with weight loss and diabetes.
A new study suggests certain plant-based diets help with weight loss and diabetes.(Unsplash | Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s new evidence to suggest a plant-based diet can benefit your health and even reduce your risk of developing diabetes.

The British study followed more than 113,000 people over a dozen years.

The results of the study found that people who ate the most grains, fruits and vegetables while limited sweets and sugary drinks dropped their risk of developing diabetes by 24%.

The study also found people who ate the healthiest diet were not overweight, had better blood sugar levels, and lower levels of inflammation in their bodies.

People genetically predisposed to getting diabetes also saw benefits from eating a healthy diet.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Diabetes and Metabolism.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Lubbock woman sentenced to 30 months after concealing PPP loan fraud
The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Florida was arrested by investigators with the Texas...
Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested in Lubbock
Founder of Betenbough Companies, Rick Betenbough, died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
CEO, founder of Betenbough Companies dies after cancer fight
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough dies at 59

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Jeffrey Epstein
Judge orders release of over 150 names of people mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit documents
This image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front of the...
Mother of a child punished by a court for urinating in public refuses to sign probation terms
A man in Iowa drove to all 26 Pacheros locations in the state to win free burritos.
Man visits all 26 Mexican chain locations in his state in one day to win free burritos