Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

City of Lubbock working to repair water system anomaly affecting some schools, businesses and homes

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Water Department is experiencing a water system anomaly that is causing pressure to drop in certain areas affecting some homes, local businesses and schools.

The affected area is within the boundaries of Marsha Sharp Freeway, Indiana Avenue, Avenue Q and North Loop 289.

The City of Lubbock Water Department is working to repair the issue as quickly as possible, and will notify the public once that is accomplished.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Florida was arrested by investigators with the Texas...
Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested in Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough dies at 59
Wheel of Fortune!
Lubbock woman competing on Wheel of Fortune Thursday night
Founder of Betenbough Companies, Rick Betenbough, died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
CEO, founder of Betenbough Companies dies after cancer fight

Latest News

Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
2 teens arrested in connection with Central Lubbock robbery
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Teenagers indicted in fatal shooting of 14-year-old
A Lubbock neighbor believes someone is jamming the signal for a longstanding Christmas light...
Lubbock neighbor claims ‘Grinch’ is jamming treasured Christmas display
Lubbock neighbor claims 'Grinch' is jamming treasured Christmas display
Gov. Abbott signs Senate Bill 4
Senate Bill 4 bringing federal law suits against Texas