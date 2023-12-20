Healthwise Expo 2024
Covenant nurses make the holidays special for patient stuck in the hospital

Covenant Nursing staff giving patient Christmas surprise
Covenant Nursing staff giving patient Christmas surprise(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While many people are making plans to be home for the holidays, others are struggling with the reality of not being there. Covenant hospital staff brought a little bit of holiday spirit to a patient who will be spending her holidays in a hospital bed.

“Some of these wishes that some of these people have, we take care of them. Not only their physical body, but their spiritual and emotional stability as well,” Covenant Hospital Assistant Nurse Manager Barbara Parker said.

Alice has been a patient at Covenant for more than a month on Barbara Parker’s floor and has had a difficult year.

“She’s had a hard struggle with her health. She recently lost her husband prior to coming in to the hospital,” Parker said.

Alice is spending the holidays away from home, but the Covenant nursing staff were determined to make her stay special, and she had just one wish.

“They were just, you know, small talk, waiting for time to pass and she mentioned that for the holidays she would really like her room filled with Christmas flowers.”

The nursing staff turned into Santa’s Workshop. After many emails and calls, they pulled the money together and made a Christmas miracle happen.

“She’s had a hard go and this was her one wish.”

Parker said, these surprises mean just as much to them as they do to their patients.

“We generally see them on their worst days, and we try to make it special for them in any way we can.”

