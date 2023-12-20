Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

HHS encourages Americans to get vaccinated now against respiratory illnesses

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell urged Americans on Tuesday to get prepared for a potential increase in reparatory illness cases.

“We’ve had a couple of bad seasons in a row. We’re not seeing anything this season yet that is alarming or concerning when it comes to what we’ve seen previously. However, they’re out there and people are being impacted by them,” said O’Connell.

The CDC is reporting that respiratory illness activity is increasing across the country but note that the peak for COVID-19, the flu and RSV cases is still yet to come

The agency is also warning healthcare providers about low vaccination rates against those viruses. Experts say vaccinations are the best way to be protected from getting severely sick.

“We continue to see vaccination as the number one way to keep your self protected. And we have a new COVID vaccine that was rolled out in September that we’re strongly encouraging everyone to take advantage of,” said O’Connell.

HHS also recommends ordering free covid tests. Up to eight tests can be ordered at covidtest.gov

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Lubbock woman sentenced to 30 months after concealing PPP loan fraud
The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Florida was arrested by investigators with the Texas...
Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested in Lubbock
Founder of Betenbough Companies, Rick Betenbough, died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
CEO, founder of Betenbough Companies dies after cancer fight
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough dies at 59

Latest News

HHS encourages Americans to get vaccinated now against respiratory illnesses
Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens across central and southern Gaza
KCBD News at 6
FILE - Old-growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail, June 25, 2004, in Mt....
Biden administration moves to protect oldest trees as climate change brings more fires, pests