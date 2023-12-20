Healthwise Expo 2024
High School Hoop Madness Tuesday scores

HS Hoops Madness Roku(KCBD Staff)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 19!

Girls

#8 Monterey 98 Abilene 57

Tascosa 65 Coronado 36

Ropes 48 Seagraves 15

#1 Valley 45 Quanah 21

Abernathy 51 Shallowater 41

Sudan 79 Ralls 24

Lubbock Cooper Liberty 61 Roosevelt 32

Petersburg 38 Guthrie 34

Anton 44 Dawson 10

Meadow 58 Amherst 21

#14 Whitharral 69 Morton 23

#12 Idalou 64 #9 Slaton 27

Lorenzo 43 Crosbyton 41

Dimmitt 40 Lamesa 35

Portales 68 #1 Lubbock Christian 62

Sundown 63 Post 21

Floydada 42 New Deal 38

Hobbs 72 Centennial 20

Hale Center 58 Olton 21

#7 Seminole 76 San Angelo Central 44

Boys

#2 Jayton 56 Levelland 44

Paducah 67 Roby 48

San Angelo Central 60 Coronado 42

#2 Trinity Christian 73 #20 Frenship 56

#6 Shallowater 80 Abernathy 44

#7 Floydada 76 New Deal 61

Lubbock Cooper Liberty 51 Roosevelt 43

Quanah 34 Valley 26

Sudan 77 Ralls 48

Whitharral 51 Morton 34

#25 Lorenzo 55 Crosbyton 51

#4 Lubbock Christian 69 Portales 65

Seminole 57 Plainview 46

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough dies at 59

