High School Hoop Madness Tuesday scores
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 19!
Girls
#8 Monterey 98 Abilene 57
Tascosa 65 Coronado 36
Ropes 48 Seagraves 15
#1 Valley 45 Quanah 21
Abernathy 51 Shallowater 41
Sudan 79 Ralls 24
Lubbock Cooper Liberty 61 Roosevelt 32
Petersburg 38 Guthrie 34
Anton 44 Dawson 10
Meadow 58 Amherst 21
#14 Whitharral 69 Morton 23
#12 Idalou 64 #9 Slaton 27
Lorenzo 43 Crosbyton 41
Dimmitt 40 Lamesa 35
Portales 68 #1 Lubbock Christian 62
Sundown 63 Post 21
Floydada 42 New Deal 38
Hobbs 72 Centennial 20
Hale Center 58 Olton 21
#7 Seminole 76 San Angelo Central 44
Boys
#2 Jayton 56 Levelland 44
Paducah 67 Roby 48
San Angelo Central 60 Coronado 42
#2 Trinity Christian 73 #20 Frenship 56
#6 Shallowater 80 Abernathy 44
#7 Floydada 76 New Deal 61
Lubbock Cooper Liberty 51 Roosevelt 43
Quanah 34 Valley 26
Sudan 77 Ralls 48
Whitharral 51 Morton 34
#25 Lorenzo 55 Crosbyton 51
#4 Lubbock Christian 69 Portales 65
Seminole 57 Plainview 46
