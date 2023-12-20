Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lady Dons fast start leads to 59-40 win over Happy

Lexie Guerrero takes the ball up the court during team's win over Happy.
Lexie Guerrero takes the ball up the court during team's win over Happy.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Dons took down Happy on Tuesday night 59-40.

Palo Duro went on a 14-0 run to start the game, maintaining a double-digit lead for the rest of the game. Braya Smith was key during that early surge, scoring six points during that stretch.

Happy fought hard to keep Palo Duro from growing the lead and had an impressive second half showing as a 1A team taking on a 5A program.

For the Lady Dons, Alana Davis led the way in scoring with 16 points on the night as Palo Duro came away with the win.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Lubbock woman sentenced to 30 months after concealing PPP loan fraud
The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Florida was arrested by investigators with the Texas...
Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested in Lubbock
Founder of Betenbough Companies, Rick Betenbough, died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
CEO, founder of Betenbough Companies dies after cancer fight
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough dies at 59

Latest News

The highly anticipated matchup between No. 15 Texas A&M and Texas Tech Men’s Basketball lived...
Texas Tech, Texas A&M announce home-and-home basketball series
HS Hoops Madness Roku
Hoop Madness Monday varsity scores
Texas Tech Soccer (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
TopDrawer Top-100 lists include five Red Raiders
The Salvation Army red kettle.
Red Raider basketball to ring bells to raise funds for 2023 Red Kettle Campaign
The TABC released the new Texas State basketball rankings today.
Area teams ranked in new State Basketball polls