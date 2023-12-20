Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Light rain likely Thursday

Areas of light rain are likely Thursday, along with continued cool afternoon temperatures.
Areas of light rain are likely Thursday, along with continued cool afternoon temperatures.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Areas of light rain are likely Thursday, along with continued cool afternoon temperatures.

Another chance for showers and even some thunderstorms are possible over the South Plains on Saturday.

Areas of light rain are likely Thursday, along with continued cool afternoon temperatures.
Areas of light rain are likely Thursday, along with continued cool afternoon temperatures.(KCBD Graphic)

As for snow, maybe some light snow in the Panhandle and northwest counties Monday morning, but otherwise, the snow will be mainly in the mountains of New Mexico.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s for the region from Thursday through Sunday. However, on Christmas a strong cold front will bring gusty north winds and colder temperatures. I expect the afternoon highs to be in the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Florida was arrested by investigators with the Texas...
Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested in Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough dies at 59
Wheel of Fortune!
Lubbock woman competing on Wheel of Fortune Thursday night
A Lubbock neighbor believes someone is jamming the signal for a longstanding Christmas light...
Lubbock neighbor claims ‘Grinch’ is jamming treasured Christmas display

Latest News

Forecast Today
Wet Conditions Could Impact Christmas Travel
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Dec. 20
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, Dec. 20
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, Dec. 20