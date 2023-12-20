Light rain likely Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Areas of light rain are likely Thursday, along with continued cool afternoon temperatures.

Another chance for showers and even some thunderstorms are possible over the South Plains on Saturday.

As for snow, maybe some light snow in the Panhandle and northwest counties Monday morning, but otherwise, the snow will be mainly in the mountains of New Mexico.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s for the region from Thursday through Sunday. However, on Christmas a strong cold front will bring gusty north winds and colder temperatures. I expect the afternoon highs to be in the mid to upper 40s.

