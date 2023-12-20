Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy retires after 36 years of service

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 36 years, a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is taking off the badge. Chief Deputy Cody Scott is credited with making a big impact on the way Lubbock County has operated its detention center.

Chief Deputy Scott spent all 36 years of his law enforcement career with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Through all those years, he tells KCBD, his passion to serve and protect remained the same.

“Throughout my career,” Scott said, “I feel like the Lord has just kind of led my career through the Sheriff’s Office.”

Born and raised in Lubbock, Chief Deputy Scott tells us his career in law enforcement started back in 1987.

“I started in the jail, and in my opinion, is the best place to start. One, you get to know all the criminal elements, and two you get to learn how to deal with people,’ Scott said.

Scott worked in narcotics, criminal investigation, internal affairs, and patrol. In every division, he tells us his goal was simply to serve and protect.

“It sounds kind of funny, but I used to love stopping and helping people change their tire on the side of the road,” Scott said.

In 2011, Chief Deputy Scott returned to the place where his career started and was put in command of the Lubbock County Detention Center.

“I really felt like programs was an area that we really needed to focus on because everybody that comes into this facility out here is from our community,” Scott said.

Scott tells us he knew that most inmates struggle with addictions or have a lack of education, which is why he spearheaded the implementation of various rehabilitation programs and the GED program at the detention center.

“If we can do something while they are here to help them, to help them change their behaviors, to recognize why they have the behaviors that they do - something to help them have a better life once they get out of here. I think that is our responsibility,” said Scott.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office thanks Chief Deputy Scott for his service. It plans to announce a new chief deputy over Lubbock County Detention Center operations on Thursday.

