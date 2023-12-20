Lubbock neighbor claims ‘Grinch’ is jamming treasured Christmas display

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman claims a ‘Grinch’ is jamming the Christmas spirit for people in her neighborhood. She believes someone is emitting a radio frequency to block her neighbor’s Christmas light show set to music.

The flashy light show set to classic Christmas songs has been a staple along Indiana Ave for the last 18 years around Christmas time. Homeowner Jana Barnhill said cars line up every night to watch.

“I looked out last night and there were some kids running down the sidewalk and dancing to the music and that just makes me laugh. Every time I see that, it warms my heart,” she said.

She said the light show has a heartwarming beginning. After Barnhill’s mother died, her husband, Robert, hired someone to create the light show in her honor.

“She loved all things Christmas, and he knew I would be sad my first Christmas without her. So, he did this in her memory and to cheer me up a little bit,” Barnhill said.

Robert passed in 2018 and Jana has now kept it going in his honor. She said they had no expectations or idea that it would become the holiday tradition it has. One year, a friend sent Jana a photo from a pilot flying over and cars were backed up nearly to Loop 289. She said she thinks every year will be the last and people have seen it all.

“Then every time I start to think that, starting in November I start seeing people and they go, ‘you’re having your show this year, right?’ So, yes we will,” she said. “As long as people are still enjoying it and want us to do it, we’re happy to.”

Neighbors have even joined in, selling hot coco and popcorn. At the home next door, there’s an arrow sign pointing to Barnhill’s home that reads ‘ditto.’ It belonged to Kathleen O’Shea’s mom before she passed. Now, O’Shea lives catty-corner from Barnhill.

“It has been an absolute joy to see the smiles on the young and the old. We have people that come from Carillon [Retirement Community]. We have small children that pop out of the sunroof, start singing along with the songs and the music,” O’Shea said.

She said every year it’s run smoothly, until now. This year, they heard some static and Barnhill tried switching channels multiple times. Each time though, there was a dead spot in the neighborhood where the music cuts out.

O’Shea believes someone is using a jammer to block the signal.

KCBD NewsChannel 11′s RF Engineer Josh Hoose visited the block to test the radio frequencies in the area. After driving around the block several times using his equipment, he confirmed there is interference coming from something in the area. He said it could be a jammer or could be something sending off a signal unintentionally.

“It’s just so sad that someone is going to that effort, to that expense, and not enjoying the true belief in Christmas, the joy Christmas brings and this house brings,” O’Shea said.

O’Shea said her family approached a suspected neighbor, who denied jamming the signal. If they are, she hopes they have a change of heart.

“Be a neighbor and enjoy Christmas for everything it can give to everyone,” she said.

No matter the circumstances, Barnhill wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and hopes they celebrate it with joy.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.