Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Rockets’ Dillon Brooks fined $35K, Ime Udoka fined $25K for comments made to referees in Bucks game

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and coach Ime Udoka have been fined for directing inappropriate language to officials at the end of a 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday
Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) yells to an official after being ejected during the second...
Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) yells to an official after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and coach Ime Udoka have been fined for directing inappropriate language to officials at the end of a 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Brooks was fined $35,000 for his language and for publicly criticizing the officiating. Udoka was fined $25,000, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Both were ejected with about 38 seconds remaining in the game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Most Read

The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Florida was arrested by investigators with the Texas...
Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested in Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough dies at 59
Wheel of Fortune!
Lubbock woman competing on Wheel of Fortune Thursday night
A Lubbock neighbor believes someone is jamming the signal for a longstanding Christmas light...
Lubbock neighbor claims ‘Grinch’ is jamming treasured Christmas display

Latest News

File image
Freshman McCown leads UTSA to 35-17 Frisco Bowl win over Marshall
Generic Basketball
Williamson scores 18 as SMU takes down Houston Christian 89-53
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard tries to get past San Antonio Spurs' Dominick Barlow during...
Lillard joins 20,000-point club, Giannis has triple-double as Bucks defeat Spurs 132-119
FILE - Minnesota Vikings' Alexander Mattison is shown during the first half of an NFL football...
NFL players face pressure as never before, in the digital-age surge of betting and fantasy