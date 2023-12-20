Senate Bill 4 bringing federal law suits against Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott appears to be headed to court in a showdown over the U.S. Constitution after multiple civil rights organizations said one of the latest bills with his signature violates it.

The bill, signed by Abbott yesterday and authored by Lubbock Senator Charles Perry, would allow police to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally and permit judges to order them to leave the U.S.

Lubbock attorney David Guinn said it can also lead to a long prison sentence.

“It allows their arrest and confinement for anywhere from a year to 20 years depending on a person’s history,” Guinn said.

Senate Bill 4 is set to go into effect in March of next year. Some civil rights groups said it’s in violation of the U.S. Constitution and prevents immigrants from claiming asylum.

“To apply for asylum, you have to be there. You have to attempt to enter,” Guinn said. “Well, this statute prohibits entering or attempting to enter by an alien, so it makes it impossible to apply for asylum.”

Guinn said another question has been raised about supremacy and whether the state of Texas is overstepping its authority.

“The federal constitution article 1 section 8 says its congresses job to regulate rules of naturalization,” Guinn said.

Perry claims the ACLU’s lawsuit is self-defeating.

In a statement given to KCBD, Perry said

“The ACLU lawsuit filed against SB4 based on a violation of the Supremacy Clause in the US Constitution is a self-defeating argument. The supremacy of the federal government over states is not the question addressed by SB4, but rather the question addressed by SB4 is what happens when the federal government fails to utilize their supremacy for the defense and security of its citizens. Article I Section 10 gives the states the ability to defend themselves when there is a real threat of imminent danger. The data is overwhelming, undeniable, and clearly establishes that Texas is facing imminent danger. Human smuggling, criminal enterprises, and terrorists are making their way into the interior of the country on a daily basis. If not for Texas’s billions of dollars and continued commitment of human resources, it is without dispute that the nation would be a more dangerous place.”

The future of the bill is almost certain to be decided by the Supreme Court, which has already set some precedent in 2012 when it struck down parts of a similar law in United States vs. Arizona but Guinn believes some republicans likely think this time will be different.

“I think absolutely Governor Abbott and those who support this bill want it to go to the Supreme Court,” Guinn said. “I think they’re-confident that this court will reverse its decision in 2012 in United States v. Arizona.″

As for enforcing Senate Bill 4, that will fall on the shoulders of more than just agents at the border.

“This instantly turns every deputy sheriff, every city police officer into a quasi border patrol agent,” Guinn said. “They just multiplied the size of roving driving border patrol by a hundred.”

Guinn said that could lead to other problems down the line.

“Raises some real troublesome issues ethnically. If you have a different color skin and you’re close to the border or even far from it,” Guinn said. “Can they just stop you for driving while brown now? I mean they used to do it and lie about it. Now they could do it and change it. So that’s a big, big issue.”

