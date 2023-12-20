Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Mutual awards $3.9 million to over 50 nonprofit organizations

The Business Expo is an annual event that will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10 a.m....
The Business Expo is an annual event that will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.(Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Mutual awarded $3.9 million to 57 nonprofit organizations, according to a release, with two of those organizations being the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, which received $70,000.

The grants are distributed to fortify businesses while also strengthening the Texas economy. Texas Mutual is the leading worker’s compensation provider in the state.

“We are deeply grateful for the generous support from Texas Mutual, which allows us to advance our goals of fostering a thriving and skilled workforce in Lubbock. These grants are not just an investment in today but a commitment to the future of our community,” Kay McDowell, president and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, said in the release.  “Through initiatives like summer bridge classes, health camps, and scholarships, we can empower individuals to build successful careers. Texas Mutual’s dedication to supporting communities like Lubbock amplifies the positive impact LEDA and the Chamber can make together.”

Partnering with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Foundation and LEDA will help Texas Mutual with its aim to create a positive impact to better the community through funding the following:

  • Summer bridge classes for high school students.
  • Covenant and UMC student health camps
  • Healthcare equipment for participating training providers
  • Scholarships for students taking entry health science courses.
  • Upskilling incumbent workers

The grants, according to the release, were provided by the Request for Proposal initiative that focuses on workforce development and safety training.

“One of Lubbock’s greatest strengths is its educated, diverse, and skilled workforce,” President and CEO of LEDA John Osborne said in the release. “By investing in our future healthcare providers through training students to develop the skills required for success in the healthcare industry, one of Lubbock’s major economic drivers, we are committing to remaining as the region’s top provider for healthcare. With this generous investment, we can continue to invest in the development of our future and current workforce, empowering them to succeed.”

LEDA began in 2004 and has since assisted 268 companies through expansion and relocation to Lubbock. Those companies have resulted in just under 14,000 jobs brought to the Hub City.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, represents 1,4000 businesses while being the leading voice and advocate for the business community in Lubbock and surrounding areas, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Florida was arrested by investigators with the Texas...
Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested in Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough dies at 59
Wheel of Fortune!
Lubbock woman competing on Wheel of Fortune Thursday night
Founder of Betenbough Companies, Rick Betenbough, died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
CEO, founder of Betenbough Companies dies after cancer fight

Latest News

Sudan 3rd graders recreate Rockefeller Tree
One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
City of Lubbock working to repair water system anomaly affecting some schools, businesses and homes
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
2 teens arrested in connection with Central Lubbock robbery