Texas Mutual awards $3.9 million to over 50 nonprofit organizations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Mutual awarded $3.9 million to 57 nonprofit organizations, according to a release, with two of those organizations being the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, which received $70,000.

The grants are distributed to fortify businesses while also strengthening the Texas economy. Texas Mutual is the leading worker’s compensation provider in the state.

“We are deeply grateful for the generous support from Texas Mutual, which allows us to advance our goals of fostering a thriving and skilled workforce in Lubbock. These grants are not just an investment in today but a commitment to the future of our community,” Kay McDowell, president and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “Through initiatives like summer bridge classes, health camps, and scholarships, we can empower individuals to build successful careers. Texas Mutual’s dedication to supporting communities like Lubbock amplifies the positive impact LEDA and the Chamber can make together.”

Partnering with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Foundation and LEDA will help Texas Mutual with its aim to create a positive impact to better the community through funding the following:

Summer bridge classes for high school students.

Covenant and UMC student health camps

Healthcare equipment for participating training providers

Scholarships for students taking entry health science courses.

Upskilling incumbent workers

The grants, according to the release, were provided by the Request for Proposal initiative that focuses on workforce development and safety training.

“One of Lubbock’s greatest strengths is its educated, diverse, and skilled workforce,” President and CEO of LEDA John Osborne said in the release. “By investing in our future healthcare providers through training students to develop the skills required for success in the healthcare industry, one of Lubbock’s major economic drivers, we are committing to remaining as the region’s top provider for healthcare. With this generous investment, we can continue to invest in the development of our future and current workforce, empowering them to succeed.”

LEDA began in 2004 and has since assisted 268 companies through expansion and relocation to Lubbock. Those companies have resulted in just under 14,000 jobs brought to the Hub City.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, represents 1,4000 businesses while being the leading voice and advocate for the business community in Lubbock and surrounding areas, according to the release.

