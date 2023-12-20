Texas Tech signs 34 prospects, lands another top-25 class

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech secured its second top-25 class in as many years Wednesday as 23 high school prospects and an additional 11 transfers formally signed with the Red Raiders to kick off the Early Signing Period.

The class of high school commitments currently ranks as high as No. No. 22 nationally by On3 and ESPN as head coach Joey McGuire and his staff continue to land the nation’s top prospects with an added emphasis on focusing primarily at home in the Lone Star State. It is the highest-ranked class among the Big 12 Conference’s 16 teams for the 2024 season.

“It’s like Christmas for football coaches on National Signing Day as I’m really excited about this class,” McGuire said. “Last year we talked about signing the fastest class, so I’m anxious to see where this one ends up. One thing about looking at this class is that there’s incredible athleticism and length - there is a lot of length. We’re talking about two 6-7 offensive tackles, two 6-5 defensive ends, so a lot of length in this class. We can’t wait to get this class to campus.”

McGuire and his staff stayed in the Lone Star State for 22 of their 23 high school prospects with the lone exception being California native Rylan Vagana, the top-rated long snapper in the country. The Red Raiders, who have consistently prioritized the state of Texas under McGuire, led all teams nationally with 12 commitments that are part of the Rivals Top 100 list.

“It was huge recruiting the state of Texas for the second year in a row,” McGuire said. “We were able to recruit Houston at a high level and also really able to get into Central Texas and get some really good football players there. In the importance of recruiting the state of Texas, you’re talking about the best football in the country, so it makes a big difference.”

In addition to a top-25 class, Texas Tech also announced a 11-player class of transfers that currently ranks as high as sixth nationally by 247Sports. Texas Tech expects 24 members of its signing class, including all 11 transfers, to arrive on campus in early January for the start of the spring semester.

For a complete listing of Texas Tech’s 2024 signing class, please visit here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.