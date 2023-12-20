Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech’s win streak snapped by Tulsa in Hawaii

The Lady Raiders edged Santa Clara 61-56 Saturday night in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic....
The Lady Raiders edged Santa Clara 61-56 Saturday night in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic. Texas Tech is now 7-0 on the season.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders (11-1) suffered their first loss of the season falling to Tulsa, 66-58, in the Maui Classic in Hawaii.

Tech went on 12-2 run in the fourth to cut Tulsa’s lead to seven. Jasmin Shavers led Tech with 16 points and seven rebounds. Bailey Maupin added 12 points.

Kilah Freelon netted 11. Tech shot just 28 percent from the floor on the night and were 5-24 from behind the three-point line.

Tech will face undefeated Oregon State at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
PPP Loan Fraud
Lubbock woman sentenced to 30 months after concealing PPP loan fraud
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Florida was arrested by investigators with the Texas...
Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested in Lubbock
Founder of Betenbough Companies, Rick Betenbough, died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
CEO, founder of Betenbough Companies dies after cancer fight
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock businessman Rick Betenbough dies at 59

Latest News

Texas Tech Soccer (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
TopDrawer Top-100 lists include five Red Raiders
The Salvation Army red kettle.
Red Raider basketball to ring bells to raise funds for 2023 Red Kettle Campaign
Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal
The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on...
Texas Tech beats Vanderbilt in Fort Worth 76-54