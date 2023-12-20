Texas Tech’s win streak snapped by Tulsa in Hawaii

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders (11-1) suffered their first loss of the season falling to Tulsa, 66-58, in the Maui Classic in Hawaii.

Tech went on 12-2 run in the fourth to cut Tulsa’s lead to seven. Jasmin Shavers led Tech with 16 points and seven rebounds. Bailey Maupin added 12 points.

Kilah Freelon netted 11. Tech shot just 28 percent from the floor on the night and were 5-24 from behind the three-point line.

Tech will face undefeated Oregon State at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.