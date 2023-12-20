Wednesday morning top stories: Teenagers indicted in fatal shooting of 14-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Former teacher indicted for relationship with student

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted James Tapley for online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between educator and student

The former Lubbock ISD teacher is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor

Full story here: Former Lubbock middle school teacher accused of ‘grooming’ student indicted

Teenagers indicted in fatal shooting of 14-year-old

Two teenagers will stand trial in connection with the shooting of Zaydrian Valdez

Alyssa Gonzales is charged with criminally negligent homicide and Dehvin Garcia is charged with using a deadly weapon

Read more here: Two teens involved in shooting death of 14-year-old boy indicted by Lubbock grand jury

Texas immigration bills lawsuit

The ACLU and Texas Civil Rights Project are suing Texas over a new law that allows police to arrest illegal immigrants

Both agencies say the law is unconstitutional

Details here: Senate Bill 4 bringing federal law suits against Texas

Trump disqualified from Colorado ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified former President Trump from the state primary ballot

The court said he is ineligible due to his role in the January 6 Capitol riot

Read more here: Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause

