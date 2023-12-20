Wednesday morning top stories: Teenagers indicted in fatal shooting of 14-year-old
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Former teacher indicted for relationship with student
- A Lubbock County grand jury indicted James Tapley for online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between educator and student
- The former Lubbock ISD teacher is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor
- Full story here: Former Lubbock middle school teacher accused of ‘grooming’ student indicted
Teenagers indicted in fatal shooting of 14-year-old
- Two teenagers will stand trial in connection with the shooting of Zaydrian Valdez
- Alyssa Gonzales is charged with criminally negligent homicide and Dehvin Garcia is charged with using a deadly weapon
- Read more here: Two teens involved in shooting death of 14-year-old boy indicted by Lubbock grand jury
Texas immigration bills lawsuit
- The ACLU and Texas Civil Rights Project are suing Texas over a new law that allows police to arrest illegal immigrants
- Both agencies say the law is unconstitutional
- Details here: Senate Bill 4 bringing federal law suits against Texas
Trump disqualified from Colorado ballot
- The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified former President Trump from the state primary ballot
- The court said he is ineligible due to his role in the January 6 Capitol riot
- Read more here: Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.