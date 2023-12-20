Healthwise Expo 2024
Wet Conditions Could Impact Christmas Travel

By Collin Mertz
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We expect a day today similar to yesterday, with some morning showers tomorrow and more rain chances towards Christmas.

Forecast Today
Forecast Today(KCBD)

Warm today, highs low-to-mid 60s. Some mixed cloud cover, becoming more cloudy in the afternoon and evening as rain potential increases. Scattered showers are expected to move through the area tomorrow morning, clearing out by tomorrow afternoon. We’ll stay dry as a low approaches from the west, eventually bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

As of now, moisture content and temperature profiles do not support any hope of a white Christmas, though a rain shower or two is possible in some parts of the area.

