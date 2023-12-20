Healthwise Expo 2024
Woman looks forward to celebrating 108th birthday by playing bridge

Joan Smith sat at the head of the able with party hat on as they played bingo, but she’s really looking forward to a round of bridge – her favorite game. (Source: WITN)
By Amarachi Uche and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – The seats of a senior living center in North Carolina were filled with laughter and fun from friends and family as a woman celebrated 108 years of life.

Joan Smith doesn’t turn 108 until Wednesday, but her loved ones threw an early birthday party with festive hats, balloons, cookies and ice cream.

“Joan is just a remarkable lady,” Brookdale Senior Living Center residents program coordinator Deara Yates said. “She’s got so many interesting stories about things she’s done in the past; she’s opened up libraries, she’s volunteered, she’s really an amazing woman.”

Smith sat at the head of the table with a party hat on as they played bingo, but what she’s really looking forward to is a round of bridge – her favorite game.

Her bridge club will join her Wednesday for a special celebration on her actual birthday that will include cake, presents and of course a fun round of bridge.

“I really enjoy bridge very much,” Smith said.

She grew up in Maryland with her sister and moved to New Bern, North Carolina in 1979. After living through multiple pandemics, including the flu outbreak in 1918, she knew that bridge was important to maintain her health.

Smith’s caregiver Marie Phillips said oranges are the secret to longevity.

“She eats an orange every day,” Phillips said.

As for the secret to staying young? Smith says it’s all about good genes.

Her daughter thinks she stays young because she likes all people and doesn’t carry around extra stress.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

