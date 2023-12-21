Healthwise Expo 2024
Aniyah Brackens & Avery Carter lead Lady Rebels to win over #6 Farwell

Aniyah Brackens gets the steal and takes it down the court against Farwell.
Aniyah Brackens gets the steal and takes it down the court against Farwell.
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Lady Rebels took down the #6 ranked Farwell Lady Blue 74-45 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Blue got off to a quick start, taking a 14-6 lead over Tascosa, but a big run by the Rebels led by Aniyah Brackens gave them the 19-16 advantage going into the second quarter.

Brackens finished with 18 points including eight during the first quarter of action.

Tascosa entered the second half with a slim 35-29 lead, but a huge 10-point third quarter from Devaeh Johnson powered Tascosa to a big lead. The Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Blue 23-5 in the third.

Brackens led the way while Avery Carter added 17 points as Tascosa took the win.

MaKylee Baldwin led the way for Farwell with 12 points.

