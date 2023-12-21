Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Billionaire wants to leave part of his inheritance to his gardener

A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his...
A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his gardener at least half of his roughly $13 billion fortune.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A descendant of Europe’s richest family is reportedly planning to leave his gardener at least half of his roughly $13 billion fortune.

Nicolas Puech, 80, is a fifth-generation descendant of the founder of French luxury goods company Hermès.

He wants to cancel a contract that would bequeath his fortune to the Isocrates Foundation, which he founded, and instead make his employee a legal heir.

Swiss newspapers Tribune de Genève and 24 Heures reported the news earlier this month.

The inheritance contract reportedly provides for Puech’s shares in Hermès to be left to the foundation.

That is unless he becomes a father. In that case, his child would be entitled to a part of the inheritance, and at least 50% if he has a son.

The Isocrates Foundation is contesting Puech’s plan to cut ties.

The Hermès family is reportedly the world’s third wealthiest. Puech is said to own 5.7% of the company.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock neighbor believes someone is jamming the signal for a longstanding Christmas light...
Lubbock neighbor claims ‘Grinch’ is jamming treasured Christmas display
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
2 teens arrested in connection with Central Lubbock robbery
The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
City of Lubbock working to repair water system anomaly affecting some schools, businesses and homes
One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q

Latest News

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague; shooting suspect reportedly dead
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
A woman who had a miscarriage is now charged with abusing a corpse.
Woman ‘distraught’ after being charged for miscarrying