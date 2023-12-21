Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Dress-up playsets, slime recalled ahead of Christmas

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti...
The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set. Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three children’s dress-up playsets and toy eggs with slime have been recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the imported products have levels that exceed the federally allowable level of phthalates.

These are chemicals commonly used in plastic products, but high levels may cause hormonal or other health problems.

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set.

Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.

The items were sold online at Amazon and Walmart.

Perch, Amazon and Walmart are working to contact all known purchasers directly.

Anyone with the playsets should stop using them and contact Perch for more information on how to dispose of them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock neighbor believes someone is jamming the signal for a longstanding Christmas light...
Lubbock neighbor claims ‘Grinch’ is jamming treasured Christmas display
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
2 teens arrested in connection with Central Lubbock robbery
The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
City of Lubbock working to repair water system anomaly affecting some schools, businesses and homes
One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q

Latest News

KCBD News at 4
Police chase near Ave. P and 44th
Suspect drives through fence, gets captured on foot during police chase
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are ‘starving’ because of war
A Colorado woman is questioning whether or not her missing father has finally been found after...
Woman believes her missing father may be one of 2 bodies found in same grave