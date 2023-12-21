Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Hermleigh parents and players fight for championship monument

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Accountability, recognition, and answers. Those were the demands from parents and athletes at Hermleigh ISD Wednesday night.

The school board was faced with a decision on whether a state championship monument could be built on school grounds. This disagreement between to community and the Hermleigh school board started after school history was made back in May.

The softball team won the 1A State Championship. Athletic Director Sammy Winters says the players and parents expected a monument would be built to celebrate the great achievement like it is done at other schools, but that wasn’t case. Winters says the board refused to pay for the monument.

So then once the money was raised, they let a motion to vote on the topic die without a decision being made.

During public comments, one of the athletes spoke to the board saying, “For once in school history we were able to bring home the title, but yet you as board members are denying us the right to have our names put on a donated state monument. "

The softball player also said, “No penny would come out of yall’s pocket all we need is approval to be able to put it on school grounds so that everyone from future generations can see what we have done what we worked and put in all of our time for.” Now, it wasn’t just athletes making their voices heard Wednesday night. Parents and other community member showed up to fight for the Lady Cardinals.

One citizen said, “When is the day, today? Is today the day? Can you tell us why, any of you?”

“No you have no reason why these girls don’t get a monument. It’s not about the money it’s about the ego.?”

After a 30-minute recess, the school board did come to a final decision of 7-0 to approve the monument.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock neighbor believes someone is jamming the signal for a longstanding Christmas light...
Lubbock neighbor claims ‘Grinch’ is jamming treasured Christmas display
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
2 teens arrested in connection with Central Lubbock robbery
The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
City of Lubbock working to repair water system anomaly affecting some schools, businesses and homes
One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the South Loop near Indiana Ave.
Crash near South Loop and Indiana Ave. causing traffic delays
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Championship monument for Hermleigh softball team approved by school board
Lubbock Cooper Central Elementary students recreated Texas Tech's iconic buildings through...
Wreck the Halls: Lubbock 5th graders recreate iconic Texas Tech structures as gingerbread houses