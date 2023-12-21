Hermleigh parents and players fight for championship monument

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Accountability, recognition, and answers. Those were the demands from parents and athletes at Hermleigh ISD Wednesday night.

The school board was faced with a decision on whether a state championship monument could be built on school grounds. This disagreement between to community and the Hermleigh school board started after school history was made back in May.

The softball team won the 1A State Championship. Athletic Director Sammy Winters says the players and parents expected a monument would be built to celebrate the great achievement like it is done at other schools, but that wasn’t case. Winters says the board refused to pay for the monument.

So then once the money was raised, they let a motion to vote on the topic die without a decision being made.

During public comments, one of the athletes spoke to the board saying, “For once in school history we were able to bring home the title, but yet you as board members are denying us the right to have our names put on a donated state monument. "

The softball player also said, “No penny would come out of yall’s pocket all we need is approval to be able to put it on school grounds so that everyone from future generations can see what we have done what we worked and put in all of our time for.” Now, it wasn’t just athletes making their voices heard Wednesday night. Parents and other community member showed up to fight for the Lady Cardinals.

One citizen said, “When is the day, today? Is today the day? Can you tell us why, any of you?”

“No you have no reason why these girls don’t get a monument. It’s not about the money it’s about the ego.?”

After a 30-minute recess, the school board did come to a final decision of 7-0 to approve the monument.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.